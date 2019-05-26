Officer shoots and kills suspect in carjacking after he fled - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officer shoots and kills suspect in carjacking after he fled

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A police officer shot and killed a man who fled multiple times when the officer tried to arrest him over the weekend in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports the man who died was a suspect in an armed carjacking that happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the armed man had forced his way into a home and took a vehicle. While officers were at the home, the man returned.

The man fled when police tried to arrest him, but an officer caught up with him just south of the home. The man struggled, and the officer fired his gun.

The suspect received first aid and was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he died. The officer wasn't injured.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.