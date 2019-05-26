Concert, game watch to kick off Stanley Cup Final in Boston - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Concert, game watch to kick off Stanley Cup Final in Boston

BOSTON (AP) - The Bruins' return to the Stanley Cup Final is kicking off in Boston with a party.

The NHL and the city are hosting a free outdoor concert and game watch party at Boston City Hall Plaza on Monday, when the Bruins are set to take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 1.

Game 1 kicks off at 8 p.m. at the TD Garden in Boston. The City Hall Plaza event will start at 4:30 p.m., with musical performances beginning at 6 p.m. Afterward, the game will be shown on video screens.

The NHL announced Friday that Lil Nas X and country singer Chase Rice will perform.

Partygoers aren't allowed to bring items such as coolers and backpacks to City Hall Plaza.

