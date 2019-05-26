Emergency crews responding to plane crash at Southern Illinois Airport

UPDATED 3:05 p.m. SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2019

Southern Illinois Airport Assistant Manager Patrick McDonald tells News 3 that a small, light Luscombe airplane flipped during landing.

Two people were on board. McDonald says both are okay.

Airport operations and fire and rescue are on scene. McDonald says a crane is in route to flip the plane back over.

UPDATED 2: 45 p.m. SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2019

Our crew on the scene reports one small plane is upside down on the runway.

First responders are on scene.

UPDATED 2:30 p.m. SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2019

Sources confirm to News 3 a small plane flipped at the airport in Murphysboro.

Some of the departments that have responded are now clearing the scene.

News 3 is working to learn if anyone has been injured.

ORIGINAL STORY

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Multiple agencies have responded to an incident at the Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro.

Officials tell News 3 agencies have responded but couldn't confirm any details at this time.

According to a post by the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page, fire and ambulance crews have responded to a plane crash.

News 3 has crews on the way to the scene.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

