Police: Man, 2 children die in crash on Interstate 65

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a man and two children from North Carolina have died in a crash on Interstate 65.

News outlets report police said in a statement that the crash happened Saturday night in Hart County near Bonnieville. Police say a preliminary investigation found that 36-year-old Augustin M. Gonzalez of Cary, North Carolina, was traveling south when he apparently failed to see that a tow truck had stopped partially in the travel lanes to assist a vehicle involved in an earlier crash.

Police said Gonzalez, 6-year-old Noelle Gonzalez and 2-year-old Gwendolyn Gonzalez died. Another passenger, 8-year-old Nicholas C. Gonzalez, suffered minor injuries. Police say they were all restrained.

The tow truck operator was not in the truck and was not injured.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.