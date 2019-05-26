Boil order lifted in Mt. Vernon

Rain will likely move in through midday hours. A chance for showers late this morning will likely transition to a chance for afternoon thunderstorms as today's system moves through. The storm prediction center has placed parts of southern Illinois in a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. Our main threats with thunderstorms that develop will be heavy rain, and lightning. Expect a chance for storms into the dinner hour, although I expect most of us to start clearing out by that poi...