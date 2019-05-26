Boil order lifted in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSI) — Sunday morning the boil order for the City of Mt. Vernon was lifted.
Rain will likely move in through midday hours. A chance for showers late this morning will likely transition to a chance for afternoon thunderstorms as today's system moves through. The storm prediction center has placed parts of southern Illinois in a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. Our main threats with thunderstorms that develop will be heavy rain, and lightning. Expect a chance for storms into the dinner hour, although I expect most of us to start clearing out by that poi...
Dozens gathered at Mound City National Cemetery to honor our nation's heroes by attending a Memorial Day service.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people Saturday morning.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Water services are back to normal in Mt. Vernon, but a city-wide boil water order remains in effect until further notice.
What started this morning as a small chance for showers and storms, has grown to a slightly better chance in the northern half of the viewing area.
MARION (WSIL) -- Alexis Krasselt says the experience of giving birth to baby boy Conner was an unusual one.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- It was a successful turkey season for Illinois hunters, but one of those turkeys was extra special for Dongola resident Jeremy Holderfield.
WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- As you get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend with an adult beverage, a new tax on beer and liquor is on the table as part of the Governor JB Pritzker's budget plan.
