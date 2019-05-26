Boil order lifted in Mt. Vernon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boil order lifted in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) — Sunday morning the boil water order for the City of Mt. Vernon was lifted. 

Mayor John Lewis tells News Three, as of 10 a.m., all businesses and residents within the city may resume normal water usage.

