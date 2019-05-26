Would overturning abortion rights turn back clock to 1973? - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Would overturning abortion rights turn back clock to 1973?

By DAVID CRARY and CARLA K. JOHNSON
Associated Press

If the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing the right to an abortion, it wouldn't mean a full-fledged turning back of the clock to 1973.

For one thing, women now have far more methods to avoid unwanted pregnancies, as well as safer, easier options for abortion. Many abortions are induced at home with a two-drug combination. And advocacy groups are spreading the word about home abortions with drugs that can be done without a medical professional's involvement.

