Accident leaves 12 police officers injured, 10 are cops

CHICAGO (AP) - Ten Chicago police officers were among a dozen people injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Authorities say a marked Chicago Police Department van and several civilian vehicles were involved in the crash late Saturday.

A police spokesman says the officers were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

A man and a woman were taken with non-life threatening injuries to Norwegian American Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Chicago police have not released details on how the accident occurred.

