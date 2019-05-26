Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame seeks 2019 nominations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame seeks 2019 nominations

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - People who have records of extraordinary service to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation in Illinois are eligible for induction into the state's Outdoor Hall of Fame .

The Illinois Conservation Foundation announced this week that it's accepting nominations for the 2019 Hall of Fame class.

The foundation since 2002 has recognized people who have promoted fishing, hunting, conservation and safety education, led efforts to preserve or enhance fish and wildlife habitat or to protect and restore state lakes and rivers.

Nominees will be inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame this fall at the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala.

Nominations must be submitted on the official form by June 30.

Online:

Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame: https://bit.ly/2wei3sJ

Illinois Conservation Foundation: http://www.ilcf.org/portal/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.