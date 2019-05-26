In vaping response, schools mull treatment with discipline - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

In vaping response, schools mull treatment with discipline

By PAT EATON-ROBB
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Officials at schools across the United States have begun rethinking their approach to teen vaping, as statistics show a rise in suspensions and other disciplinary actions for students caught using e-cigarettes on school grounds.

Many who previously emphasized discipline are now also looking more closely at ways to prevent and treat nicotine addiction, partly by educating students about its health risks.

Bob Farrace is a spokesman for the National Association of Secondary School Principals. He says schools have to enforce their disciplinary codes but that a more comprehensive approach has led to better results.

E-cigarettes have now overtaken traditional cigarettes in popularity among students, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, one in five U.S. high school students reported vaping sometime in the previous month.

