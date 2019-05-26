Storms expected this afternoon

Rain will likely move in through midday hours. A chance for showers late this morning will likely transition to a chance for afternoon thunderstorms as today's system moves through.

The storm prediction center has placed parts of southern Illinois in a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. Our main threats with thunderstorms that develop will be heavy rain, and lightning. Expect a chance for storms into the dinner hour, although I expect most of us to start clearing out by that point.

Memorial day looks like we will stay dry as long as this boundary to our north stays north.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back in tonight with another look at your forecast.