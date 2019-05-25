Mound City National Cemetery Memorial Day Service

MOUND CITY (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at Mound City National Cemetery Saturday to honor our nation's heroes with a Memorial Day service.

"It's equivalent to all those in the past, they usually have somebody that's heartfelt in what they discuss," said Michael Spinks, an attendee.

Spinks honored the veterans Saturday. He says this event is important because it's a way to remember those lost.

"I think it's important for all of us to recognize those who are here and who are gone and talk about it just like what we're doing today," said Spinks.

During the ceremony, family members placed flowers on a reef in remembrance of their lost loved ones.

Spinks says he hopes people continue to honor and talk about the fallen heroes every day of the year.

"It's a great opportunity to show respect to the many that have came before us," he explained.

Organizers say folks should remember all fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, including those who are still unknown.