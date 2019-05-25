Hot and muggy holiday weekend with isolated storm chances

WSIL -- It was a hot and muggy start to the weekend making it a great day to hit the pool or the lake but storms will be possible tomorrow.

High temperatures topped out in the upper 80s across the region, nearly 10 degrees above normal along with very muggy conditions. Certainly a day you wanted to stay by a pool if possible and drink plenty of water. The warm and muggy conditions will stick with us for the remainder of the evening but at least we will stay dry. By tomorrow isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible but we are not expecting a complete wash out. You should still be able to get some time outdoors just have the rain gear on standby. Highs tomorrow will continue to warm up into the 80s.

Enjoy the holiday weekend and stay safe, Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.