Ky. imam, 2 others indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Lexington Islamic leader is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison according to an indictment returned by a federal grand jury.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the grand jury indicted Mahmoud Shaker Shalash, John Sadiqullah and Abdul Hadi on conspiracy charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. The three were arrested earlier this month.

Shalash is the imam of the Islamic Center of Lexington. Authorities say Sadiqullah alleged he was cheated by a victim identified as "L.E." and some friends in a business deal and that he wanted L.E. dead.

The indictment alleges that between April 30 and May 8, the three men agreed to "seize, confine, kidnap, abduct, and carry away" L.E., as well as a member of L.E.'s family.

All three men pleaded not guilty to the charges in an appearance Thursday.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

