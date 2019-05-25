Investigation underway after shooting near Cambria

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people Saturday morning.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people Saturday morning.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Water services are back to normal in Mt. Vernon, but a city-wide boil water order remains in effect until further notice.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Water services are back to normal in Mt. Vernon, but a city-wide boil water order remains in effect until further notice.
What started this morning as a small chance for showers and storms, has grown to a slightly better chance in the northern half of the viewing area.
What started this morning as a small chance for showers and storms, has grown to a slightly better chance in the northern half of the viewing area.
MARION (WSIL) -- Alexis Krasselt says the experience of giving birth to baby boy Conner was an unusual one.
MARION (WSIL) -- Alexis Krasselt says the experience of giving birth to baby boy Conner was an unusual one.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- It was a successful turkey season for Illinois hunters, but one of those turkeys was extra special for Dongola resident Jeremy Holderfield.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- It was a successful turkey season for Illinois hunters, but one of those turkeys was extra special for Dongola resident Jeremy Holderfield.
WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.
WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- As you get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend with an adult beverage, a new tax on beer and liquor is on the table as part of the Governor JB Pritzker's budget plan.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- As you get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend with an adult beverage, a new tax on beer and liquor is on the table as part of the Governor JB Pritzker's budget plan.
QUINCY (WSIL) -- Gov. JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars from his proposed "Rebuild Illinois" infrastructure plan will go to the Quincy Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.
QUINCY (WSIL) -- Gov. JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars from his proposed "Rebuild Illinois" infrastructure plan will go to the Quincy Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - In the Bible, the ark survived an epic flood. Yet the owners of Kentucky's Noah's ark attraction are demanding their insurance company bail them out after flooding caused nearly $1 million in property damage.
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - In the Bible, the ark survived an epic flood. Yet the owners of Kentucky's Noah's ark attraction are demanding their insurance company bail them out after flooding caused nearly $1 million in property damage.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will reduce eastbound I-64 to one lane, about 2 miles west of Woodlawn.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will reduce eastbound I-64 to one lane, about 2 miles west of Woodlawn.