St. Louis Zoo expansion will offer close-up look at primates

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Zoo is planning an $11.5 million expansion of its area for primates, adding 35,000 square feet of outdoor space that will include trails and tunnels for observers to get a close-up view.

Monkeys, chimps and their cousins have long been among the most popular of the 17,000 animals at the zoo, even if the Primate House where they live is aging.

Curator of primates Heidi Hellmuth says the new Primate Canopy Trails, expected to open in 2021, allows the animals to spend much of their time outside.

Meanwhile, visitors will be able to get remarkably close. Those entering the primate area will walk through a ground-level glass tunnel. Overhead mesh tunnels between existing sycamore trees will let people observe the animals as they move and play.

