Herrin brothers honor veterans

ENERGY (WSIL) -- Lucas and Nick Mullins, two brothers from Herrin, quietly place flags on the graves of veterans. It's something they've been doing year after year for the past five years. They say it's the least they can do to honor the fallen heroes.

"This is just a way to give back to people that have made sacrifices in their life," said Nick Mullins.

Lucas Mullins adds, "I just like to see the history of the people who lived in my town."

So far the brothers say they've placed more than a hundred flags at Egyptian Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum in Energy.

"As I go along, I undo the rubber band for each one each one represents 10 in a bundle," said Lucas.

The brothers say they normally have one other person helping them, Lucas' twin brother, Jacob. But Jacob had to work.

Nick says even though all of the graves in this lot won't get flags, he'll make sure to at least clear off each and every gravestone.

"If I see a grave that's covered in grass or mud or anything.. I'm going to go out of my way to clean it," he explained.

The brothers say honoring the vets hits close to home and they'll continue this tradition as long as they can.