Herrin brothers honor veterans

ENERGY (WSIL) -- Lucas and Nick Mullins, two brothers from Herrin, quietly place flags on the graves of veterans.
ENERGY (WSIL) -- Lucas and Nick Mullins, two brothers from Herrin, quietly place flags on the graves of veterans.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A local Eagle Scout's project is now being used at the American Legion building in Herrin.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A local Eagle Scout's project is now being used at the American Legion building in Herrin.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Congressman Mike Bost joined dozens of people at the American Legion in Murphysboro for a Memorial Day service.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Congressman Mike Bost joined dozens of people at the American Legion in Murphysboro for a Memorial Day service.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion VFW Post 1301 held a Memorial Day Ceremony honoring those who lost their lives while protecting our country.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion VFW Post 1301 held a Memorial Day Ceremony honoring those who lost their lives while protecting our country.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Dozens of people attended today's Memorial Day event at the Fallen Soldier Memorial Park.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Dozens of people attended today's Memorial Day event at the Fallen Soldier Memorial Park.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Life is returning to normal in Mt. Vernon after a water leak last week nearly depleted the city's water reserves.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Life is returning to normal in Mt. Vernon after a water leak last week nearly depleted the city's water reserves.
(WSIL) -- A World War II B-17 bomber is heading to our area, and you can book a flight on the rare aircraft now.
(WSIL) -- A World War II B-17 bomber is heading to our area, and you can book a flight on the rare aircraft now.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Dozens of folks gathered in downtown Herrin Monday to honor the men and women who died in defense of our nation.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Dozens of folks gathered in downtown Herrin Monday to honor the men and women who died in defense of our nation.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion's Aquatic Center had a busy opening on Memorial Day.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion's Aquatic Center had a busy opening on Memorial Day.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- An overnight fire destroyed a barn in a rural part of Jefferson County, one of two that targeted properties early Monday morning.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- An overnight fire destroyed a barn in a rural part of Jefferson County, one of two that targeted properties early Monday morning.