Saline County woman gives birth in a truck

MARION (WSIL) -- Alexis Krasselt says the experience of giving birth to baby boy Conner was an unusual one.

"It's the craziest one because I never had a baby in a truck, but it was the easiest one," she says.

The mother of three gave birth after 4:00 in the morning on April 26th.

Krasselts says she ended up in the Auto Credit parking lot on her way to Heartland Regional Medical Center, because she ran out of gas.

She says her husband was driving a truck, and her mother in law Mary Murphy was helping her in the back seat.

"This one was kind of amazing and crazy at the same time, because I was there to catch it when it came out," said Murphy.

Friday, Auto Credit is celebrating this unusual but joyful event.

Janet Jensen, the Director of Marketing and Human Resource at Auto Credit, is gifting the family with a few presents and cake.

"You see the stories on TV and you hear about them and other states, but I've never known someone being born in a parking lot here in Southern Illinois," said Jensen.

The new mother says these few weeks have been overwhelming, but glad her baby boy is healthy and happy.