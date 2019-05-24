New tax on beer, wine, spirits in Pritzker's budget plan for Illinois

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- As you get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend with an adult beverage, a new tax on beer and liquor is on the table as part of the Governor JB Pritzker's budget plan.

Governor Pritzker is proposing a new tax on every gallon of beer made in the state. The proposal would increase the excise per-gallon tax on beer, wine and spirits in Illinois. The tax on beer would go up 20 percent, and for wine and spirits, the tax would go up 47 percent. The 20 percent for beer is about 5 cents more per gallon.

There's no proposed bill in the legislature yet, but this would be part of Gov. Pritzker's early plan to improve state infrastructure.

His office says he's working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on this and hopes to raise 120 million dollars in new alcohol taxes.

ABC News contributed to this story.

