Pritzker promises $230 million for Quincy Veterans Home

QUINCY (WSIL) -- Gov. JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars from his proposed "Rebuild Illinois" infrastructure plan will go to the Quincy Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.

The governor spoke during a Memorial Day picnic with the home's residents. The revenue would come from more than doubling the state's gas tax, raising fees for annual car registration and taxing electric car owners who do not currently pay into gas taxes. The gas tax has been 19 cents since 1990.

"I'm proud to announce that my infrastructure proposal for our state will invest 230 million dollars here at the Quincy Veterans Home," said Pritzker. "And that allows us to build a brand-new state-of-the-art facility for our nation's heroes."

During his first weeks in office, Pritzker filed an executive order to survey the health and safety of all state veterans homes. Thirteen people died of Legionnaire's Disease at the Quincy Veterans Home between 2015 and 2017. One resident died of the disease at the Manteno Veterans Home earlier this year.

The governor also said a new veterans home will be built in Chicago.