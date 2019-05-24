Lane reduction planned on Interstate 64

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Lane reductions are planned for Interstate 64 in Jefferson County Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will reduce eastbound I-64 to one lane, about 2 miles west of Woodlawn. Crews will be repairing a bridge.

Drivers should reduce speed, be alert to equipment and workers, and use extreme caution when traveling through this area.

To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.