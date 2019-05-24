Lane reduction planned on Interstate 64

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will reduce eastbound I-64 to one lane, about 2 miles west of Woodlawn.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will reduce eastbound I-64 to one lane, about 2 miles west of Woodlawn.
(WSIL) -- The hotline provides advice on the perfect cut of meat, tricky grilling scenarios and any other grilling needs.
(WSIL) -- The hotline provides advice on the perfect cut of meat, tricky grilling scenarios and any other grilling needs.
(WSIL) -- Conservation police will be on the look out this weekend for those boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
(WSIL) -- Conservation police will be on the look out this weekend for those boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
CANTRALL, Ill. (AP) - The weather service says the tornados touched down between 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and 8:15 a.m. Thursday with wind speeds between 60 and 105 mph.
CANTRALL, Ill. (AP) - The weather service says the tornados touched down between 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and 8:15 a.m. Thursday with wind speeds between 60 and 105 mph.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign plans to stop offering on-campus MBA classes and instead focus on its fast-growing online MBA coursework.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign plans to stop offering on-campus MBA classes and instead focus on its fast-growing online MBA coursework.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The city is going to start restoring water service soon to areas that were disconnected earlier Friday. Everything has to be done slowly so they don’t cause any more water line breaks.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The city is going to start restoring water service soon to areas that were disconnected earlier Friday. Everything has to be done slowly so they don’t cause any more water line breaks.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that DuPage County Health Department staff collected the positive mosquitoes Tuesday in the village of Wayne.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that DuPage County Health Department staff collected the positive mosquitoes Tuesday in the village of Wayne.
BARRON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.
BARRON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.
(WSIL) -- Music lovers have reason to rejoice, as the Southern Illinois Music Festival returns to our area for its 15th season.
(WSIL) -- Music lovers have reason to rejoice, as the Southern Illinois Music Festival returns to our area for its 15th season.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 southbound, about two miles south of Marion.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 southbound, about two miles south of Marion.