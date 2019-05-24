Lane reduction planned on Interstate 64 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lane reduction planned on Interstate 64

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Lane reductions are planned for Interstate 64 in Jefferson County Tuesday.  

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will reduce eastbound I-64 to one lane, about 2 miles west of Woodlawn. Crews will be repairing a bridge.

Drivers should reduce speed, be alert to equipment and workers, and use extreme caution when traveling through this area.

To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.