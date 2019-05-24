Grilling hotline returns for Memorial Day

(WSIL) -- Do you plan to grill out this weekend? If you do and need some help, Longhorn's grilling hotline returns just in time for Memorial Day.

Longhorn Steakhouse will have grilling experts on call from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 27.

The hotline provides advice on the perfect cut of meat, tricky grilling scenarios and any other grilling needs.

This marks the seventh year that the GRILL US hotline has been available nationwide, logging more than 5,000 hours answering callers’ questions.

If you need grilling tips, just call 1-855-LH-GRILL.