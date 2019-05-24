Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Police say gun dealers can certify federal firearms licenses online to comply with a new state law.

They said Friday that dealers can certify their licenses on the state police website to comply with the law intended to reduce the opportunity for illegal gun transfers. The law requires each licensee to file with the state police a copy of its license with a sworn affidavit indicating that license belongs to the dealer and is valid.

Beginning July 17, it will be illegal for a person or business to sell, lease or otherwise transfer guns without a valid license certificate. The state police have 30 days to process applications for certification.

