Conservation police stress boater safety this Memorial Day weekend

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
(WSIL) -- Conservation police will be on the look out for those boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Officers say impaired judgment can cause accidents on the water,  and lakes will likely be busy this weekend. 

To legally drive a boat, you must have a blood alcohol content of less than .08 percent. However, officers say you can be under that limit and still be impaired.

"If we do a field sobriety and look at the totality of the circumstance on a certain incident, we can determine that you're impaired at a level below," explains Conservation Police Officer Steve Vasicek.

Vasicek adds that officers will be monitoring boaters' sobriety while doing safety checks. 

"As we're inspecting the water craft, we're absorbing the operator and making sure that they are not impaired."

Conservation police also want to remind boaters that there needs to be a life jacket for each person on board. Children under the age of 13 must wear their device at all times. 

For more information, visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website here

