Accident slows traffic on Interstate 57 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Accident slows traffic on Interstate 57

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 southbound, about two miles south of Marion.

Trooper Bridget Rice says both cars are in the median, and that there are no injuries or lane closures. 

Drivers are urged to proceed through the area with caution.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.