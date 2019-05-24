15th annual Southern Illinois Music Festival kicks off Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

15th annual Southern Illinois Music Festival kicks off Friday

(WSIL) -- Music lovers have reason to rejoice, as the Southern Illinois Music Festival returns to our area for its 15th season.

The festival runs from May 24 to June 9, with three dozen performances at venues across our region. It features two full operas, three orchestral concerts, multiple chamber music performances, jazz concerts, and Klassics for Kids educational events.

