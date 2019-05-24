Judge orders closure of swimming hole in eastern Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge orders closure of swimming hole in eastern Missouri

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A judge has ordered an eastern Missouri swimming hole known as "The Offsets" to cease operation until safety measures are implemented, citing several drownings there over the past several years.

Judge Wendy Wexler Horn's ruling on Thursday was in response to a lawsuit filed in July by then-Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The current attorney general, Eric Schmitt, says at least nine people have died from drowning or falling from bluffs at The Offsets since the 1980s, including two who died last year.

The Offsets is in an old quarry area near Fredericktown.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.