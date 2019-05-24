CBD effective in treating heroin, opioid addiction: study

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that DuPage County Health Department staff collected the positive mosquitoes Tuesday in the village of Wayne.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that DuPage County Health Department staff collected the positive mosquitoes Tuesday in the village of Wayne.
BARRON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.
BARRON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.
(WSIL) -- Music lovers have reason to rejoice, as the Southern Illinois Music Festival returns to our area for its 15th season.
(WSIL) -- Music lovers have reason to rejoice, as the Southern Illinois Music Festival returns to our area for its 15th season.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon city leaders are still asking businesses and residents to conserve water as crews work to fix a major leak.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon city leaders are still asking businesses and residents to conserve water as crews work to fix a major leak.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 southbound, about two miles south of Marion.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 southbound, about two miles south of Marion.
(CNN) -- Cannabidiol, (CBD) the non-psychoactive ingredient in hemp and marijuana, could treat opioid addiction, a new study says.
(CNN) -- Cannabidiol, (CBD) the non-psychoactive ingredient in hemp and marijuana, could treat opioid addiction, a new study says.
WSIL - Conditions will vary from day to day but overall Memorial day weekend will be warm and windy locally ...
WSIL - Conditions will vary from day to day but overall Memorial day weekend will be warm and windy locally ...
(WSIL) -- Below are area Memorial Day services scheduled for this weekend and Monday.
(WSIL) -- Below are area Memorial Day services scheduled for this weekend and Monday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Charlie Grisham has been named General Manager of WSIL TV in Carterville, Illinois effective May 20, 2019.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Charlie Grisham has been named General Manager of WSIL TV in Carterville, Illinois effective May 20, 2019.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Memorial Day weekend is often characterized as the start to pool season, and that may not be a bad place to be this weekend.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Memorial Day weekend is often characterized as the start to pool season, and that may not be a bad place to be this weekend.