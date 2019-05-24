Warm windy holiday weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warm windy holiday weekend

WSIL - Conditions will vary from day to day but overall Memorial day weekend will be warm and windy locally.  

There is a chance of storms Sunday focused in the afternoon.  An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday and Monday but the chance of rain is less than 20%.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s.

Jim has the latest updates on News 3 this evening. 

