UNSUNG HERO: Memorial Day wreaths for Civil War veterans

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A women's auxiliary group in Jackson County is doing their part to honor fallen veterans this Memorial Day.

This week, the ladies of the National Woman's Relief Corps in Murphysboro put the final touches on the hand-crafted wreaths.

"We have to make sure that they get there in time for Memorial Day," said member Kathy Bower.

Kathy is the National Secretary and plans to send the wreaths to 54 cemeteries in honor of Civil War soldiers.

"We always have to make sure that all the national cemeteries where there are Civil War dead, Union dead, that each of those cemeteries has at least one wreath," she said.

The wreaths are decorated with flowers, sashes and a laminated badge the men wore. There's also a special letter.

"Most people don't know that we do this," she said.

She told a story of the first veteran's organization called the Grand Army of the Republic, with Murphyboro's very own General John A. Logan as the Commander in Chief.

She said General Logan helped put the Memorial Day holiday on the calendar, in honor of the soldiers who died.

"Logan is the first person to take it into the Senate and to guarantee that there's a law set aside specifically for memorializing," said Kathy.

His "General Order #11" was signed into law in 1868 and gave a promise to keep a floral tribute on the graves of the soldiers. In 1931, the WRC Auxiliary promised to continue the sacred duty and to never forget their sacrifice.

"Many times we hear from the cemetery officials that they're particularly moved by the fact that this has been a promise that's been kept so many years," said Kathy.

A veteran herself, Kathy said she and the ladies are honored to carry on the tradition.

"I hope someone someday will remember when I'm gone, and it helps me to live on, and that's what these men deserve. Each and everyone of them deserve to be as individuals," added Kathy.

Kathy hopes this also helps others remember that time in history. The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War donate every year to help pay for the project. There's about a dozen local members who are dedicated to the Southern Memorial Wreaths Project.