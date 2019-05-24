UNSUNG HERO: Memorial Day wreaths for Civil War veterans

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- It was a successful turkey season for Illinois hunters, but one of those turkeys was extra special for Dongola resident Jeremy Holderfield.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- It was a successful turkey season for Illinois hunters, but one of those turkeys was extra special for Dongola resident Jeremy Holderfield.
WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.
WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- As you get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend with an adult beverage, a new tax on beer and liquor is on the table as part of the Governor JB Pritzker's budget plan.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- As you get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend with an adult beverage, a new tax on beer and liquor is on the table as part of the Governor JB Pritzker's budget plan.
QUINCY (WSIL) -- Gov. JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars from his proposed "Rebuild Illinois" infrastructure plan will go to the Quincy Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.
QUINCY (WSIL) -- Gov. JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars from his proposed "Rebuild Illinois" infrastructure plan will go to the Quincy Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - In the Bible, the ark survived an epic flood. Yet the owners of Kentucky's Noah's ark attraction are demanding their insurance company bail them out after flooding caused nearly $1 million in property damage.
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - In the Bible, the ark survived an epic flood. Yet the owners of Kentucky's Noah's ark attraction are demanding their insurance company bail them out after flooding caused nearly $1 million in property damage.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will reduce eastbound I-64 to one lane, about 2 miles west of Woodlawn.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will reduce eastbound I-64 to one lane, about 2 miles west of Woodlawn.
(WSIL) -- The hotline provides advice on the perfect cut of meat, tricky grilling scenarios and any other grilling needs.
(WSIL) -- The hotline provides advice on the perfect cut of meat, tricky grilling scenarios and any other grilling needs.
(WSIL) -- Conservation police will be on the look out this weekend for those boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
(WSIL) -- Conservation police will be on the look out this weekend for those boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
CANTRALL, Ill. (AP) - The weather service says the tornados touched down between 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and 8:15 a.m. Thursday with wind speeds between 60 and 105 mph.
CANTRALL, Ill. (AP) - The weather service says the tornados touched down between 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and 8:15 a.m. Thursday with wind speeds between 60 and 105 mph.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign plans to stop offering on-campus MBA classes and instead focus on its fast-growing online MBA coursework.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign plans to stop offering on-campus MBA classes and instead focus on its fast-growing online MBA coursework.