U of Illinois only to offer MBA degree program online

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign plans to stop offering on-campus MBA classes and instead focus on its fast-growing online MBA coursework.

Crain's Chicago Business reports the university's Gies (GEES) School of Business made the announcement Friday. The move is pending university approval. The college still will offer undergraduate, doctorate and other specialty master's programs on campus. MBA students currently enrolled on campus will be able to finish their degrees.

The school's online MBA launched in 2016 and since then enrollment has increased from 114 students to 1,955 students in the most recent school year. There are 98 on-campus MBA students. Illinois calls the program iMBA.

Gies Dean Jeffrey Brown calls iMBA "the right format for the times." The school's iMBA program costs about $22,000. The on-campus equivalent costs $80,000 or more.

