Illinois man found guilty in teen's 1992 strangulation death

CHICAGO (AP) - A 76-year-old man has been convicted in the 1992 strangulation death of an Illinois teenager.

Robert Serritella, of Park Ridge, was found guilty Thursday on two counts of first degree murder in the killing of 15-year-old David Chereck, of Skokie.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 19.

The teen was found strangled with a scarf in a forest preserve Jan. 2, 1992. He had last been seen a day earlier, walking home from a bowling alley in Skokie.

Authorities say Serritella, a convicted sex offender, later incriminated himself in conversations with people in California and Utah. He was arrested in California in 2014 and charged in the killing.

Chereck's mother, Esther, says she is relieved and feels her son got justice.

