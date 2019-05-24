Search for water leak continues in Mt. Vernon

UPDATED 12:30 p.m. FRIDAY, MAY 24, 2019

The City of Mt. Vernon says it now has seven smaller water leaks that have developed. The leaks were reported at:

16th & Lamar

24th & Lamar

State Route 37 & Woodland

S. 22nd between Lamar & Conger

3114 Mulberry

709 S. 22nd

Industrial Drive

ORIGINAL STORY

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon city leaders are still asking businesses and residents to conserve water.

Crews are isolating areas of the system and testing water supplies to try to find the major leak. Four other leaks have developed, caused by fluctuations in water pressure. The city says those leaks will be taken care of after the main leak is fixed.

The Rend Lake Conservancy District is providing 4,000 gallons of water per minute to Mt. Vernon. If the conservancy district can not sustain that volume, Mt. Vernon will have approximately 14-16 hours of water left in its tower.

"This is a complex and difficult situation, and we feel confident we will be able to resolve this. The City employees have been working around the clock, as well as private companies and Rend Lake Conservancy District, to find this leak as soon as possible," stated an update on the city's Facebook page.

The water crisis is affecting businesses and organizations in town. Some restaurants, doctor's offices and clinics have closed. The Aquatic Zoo will also not open this weekend as planned.

In a post on its Facebook page, Continental Tire in Mt. Vernon said it is helping provide water to the two hospitals in town.

The city of Mt. Vernon and surrounding communities - Waltonville, Woodlawn, Dix/Kell, Northeast, Belle-Rive, and Bluford - are under a boil water order until further notice.