Memorial Day Ceremonies

(WSIL) -- Below are area Memorial Day services scheduled for this weekend and Monday.

Saturday, May 25

MOUND CITY

The Department of Veterans Affairs and Mound City National Cemetery will honor the service, sacrifice, and enduring achievements of Veterans during a memorial service Saturday, May 25 at the Mound City National Cemetery (141 State Highway 37).

Shuttle bus transportation will be available from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Persons can park at the former St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mound City, Il and take the shuttle to MCNC.

WEST FRANKFORT

The Honors Class at West Frankfort High School developed an "Operation Memorial" event which will take place at the Tower Heights Cemetery (501 N. Walnut St. in West Frankfort) Saturday May 25 at 10 a.m. The students have purchased 1,200 flags to be placed at each veteran's gravesite in the cemetery.

Monday, May 27

CARBONDALE

Carbondale's Memorial Day Service will be held on Monday, May 27 at the historic Woodlawn Cemetery on East Main Street at 10 a.m.

This event is rain or shine.

MARION

Marion V.F.W. Post 1301 and Williamson County Historical Society will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Rosehill Cemetery at the flag poles at the intersection of Route 37 North and DeYoung Street, Marion, IL.

The day will include honoring our fallen soldiers and history of the Goddard Memorial Chapel. The chapel will be open for tours from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

MURPHYSBORO

The American Legion Post 127 (1700 Gartside in Murphysboro) will have a service Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.