Charlie Grisham named General Manager of WSIL TV - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Charlie Grisham has been named General Manager of WSIL TV in Carterville, Illinois effective May 20, 2019.

Grisham comes to southern Illinois from St. Louis where he served as Director of Sales for KSDK, overseeing more than 30 sales, production and administrative employees. Prior to his time in St. Louis, Grisham served as Vice President/General Sales Manager for McKinnon Broadcasting in San Diego, managing sales for KUSI, San Diego Home/Garden Lifestyles magazine and their digital platforms.

"Charlie's background in sales, content (broadcast + digital) and tech makes him perfectly suited to lead our team of broadcast professionals without WSIL and help take us to the next level," said Quincy Media Regional Vice President Jim McKernan.

Grisham is a former weather officer with the United States Air Force and began his broadcasting career as an announcer and weather anchor in Oklahoma and Nebraska.

"Im incredibly honored to lead the local team at WSIL and continue the legacy of community service delivered by this amazing team over many years. I believe the experience and culture of a family-owned company like Quincy Media will allow us to do even more to make a difference in the lives of our viewers.

Grisham is a native of Granite City and has been married to his wife Naomi, a community college counselor and fellow Creighton University alum, for 26 years. Their children, Kenri (16) and Milayna (14), will re-locate to southern Illinois at the conclusion of their school year.

In addition to his General Manager duties, Grisham will also oversee sales operations at WSIL.

