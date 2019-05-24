Hot weather arrives as pool season begins - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hot weather arrives as pool season begins

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Memorial Day weekend is often characterized as the start to pool season, and that may not be a bad place to be this weekend. 

A big dome of high pressure is taking center stage over the southeastern U.S. essentially shifting the storms back north and west out into the Plains and Upper Midwest and bringing the warmest air of the season so far into much of the eastern U.S.

Saturday will feature temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index in the low 90s with only a small chance for an isolated storm or two late in the afternoon. 

Scattered storms are possible by Sunday, especially in the afternoon. 

If you're heading to one of the area's lakes, just be aware that each afternoon, winds will pick up out of the southwest with gusts 15 to 20 miles per hour. 

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will have more on storm chances and the Memorial Day forecast tonight on News 3.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Memorial Day Ceremonies

    Memorial Day Ceremonies

    Friday, May 24 2019 12:17 PM EDT2019-05-24 16:17:02 GMT

    (WSIL) -- Below are area Memorial Day services scheduled for this weekend and Monday.

    (WSIL) -- Below are area Memorial Day services scheduled for this weekend and Monday.

  • Hot weather arrives as pool season begins

    Hot weather arrives as pool season begins

    Friday, May 24 2019 12:06 PM EDT2019-05-24 16:06:42 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Memorial Day weekend is often characterized as the start to pool season, and that may not be a bad place to be this weekend.  

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Memorial Day weekend is often characterized as the start to pool season, and that may not be a bad place to be this weekend.  

  • Trump approves additional deployment to Mideast to counter Iran

    Trump approves additional deployment to Mideast to counter Iran

    Friday, May 24 2019 11:56 AM EDT2019-05-24 15:56:26 GMT

    Washington (CNN) – President Donald Trump has given his approval to Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan to deploy additional military resources to the Persian Gulf region to deter Iranian threats, according a senior US official.

    Washington (CNN) – President Donald Trump has given his approval to Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan to deploy additional military resources to the Persian Gulf region to deter Iranian threats, according a senior US official.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.