Hot weather arrives as pool season begins

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Memorial Day weekend is often characterized as the start to pool season, and that may not be a bad place to be this weekend.

A big dome of high pressure is taking center stage over the southeastern U.S. essentially shifting the storms back north and west out into the Plains and Upper Midwest and bringing the warmest air of the season so far into much of the eastern U.S.

Saturday will feature temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index in the low 90s with only a small chance for an isolated storm or two late in the afternoon.

Scattered storms are possible by Sunday, especially in the afternoon.

If you're heading to one of the area's lakes, just be aware that each afternoon, winds will pick up out of the southwest with gusts 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will have more on storm chances and the Memorial Day forecast tonight on News 3.