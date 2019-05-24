University of Louisville has free IT training for unemployed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville is partnering with the Humana Foundation and Interapt to offer free information technology training to unemployed and underemployed local residents.

The program, called Louisville Skills, will take place at UofL's Hite Art Institute in West Louisville. According to a news release, training includes foundational software programming concepts and software development skills.

The Humana Foundation is providing $325,000 for training up to 25 people. The program is targeted to Louisville residents, particularly those in West Louisville. Students will also receive a stipend of $100 per week.

Graduates of Interapt's training program have worked with companies that include Humana, GE and Chase. This is Interapt's first partnership with a major university.

Applications are available online at the Louisville Skills application portal . Interested employers can email info@interapt.com.

