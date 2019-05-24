Arguments over rape and incest divide abortion opponents - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Arguments over rape and incest divide abortion opponents

By DAVID CRARY
AP National Writer

Even as abortion opponents celebrate passage of tough bans in several states, they are divided over making exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

Many Republicans, including President Donald Trump, support such exceptions.

The debate pits those who believe any abortion is immoral against those fearing a no-exception stance could hurt the GOP's election prospects.

A 2018 Gallup poll found that 77% of Americans support exceptions for rape and incest.

Divisions over rape and incest exceptions have existed within the anti-abortion movement for many years, but have become more apparent this year as several states in the South and Midwest enacted tough bans on abortion.

