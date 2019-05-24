Heat turns up just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The heat is set to turn up into the holiday weekend. Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 80s and a few 90s are not out of the question.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon city leaders are working around the clock to fix a water leak that is threatening service to most of Jefferson County.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Folks in East Cape Girardeau are still dealing with standing water thanks in part to the rising level of the Mississippi River.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- With this week's deadly accident that caused backups on two area interstates, first responders are urging you to pay attention while driving. They say common sense decisions can help save your life.
CHICAGO (AP) - A judge in Chicago has ordered the file in the Jussie Smollett criminal case unsealed.
REND LAKE (WSIL) -- On May 23, the Army Corps of Engineers gave Franklin County deputies Brice Shaffer and Nicholas Sullivan certificates of appreciation for their life-saving efforts.
MARION (WSIL) -- In July, you can catch a country concert in Marion and give back to veteran organizations at the same time.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -- John Walker Lindh, the Californian who took up arms for the Taliban and was captured by U.S. forces in Afghanistan in 2001, got out of prison Thursday after more than 17 years, released under tight restrictions that reflected government fears he still harbors radical views.
(WSIL) -- Rend Lake officials and 14 partners held a ribbon cutting ceremony May 23 for the site's new Pollinator Trail. It's a half-mile nature trail lined with native plants that attract bees and butterflies.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Following the Memorial Day holiday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will begin nighttime lane closures on Illinois 146 through Anna.
