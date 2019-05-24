Heat turns up just in time for Memorial Day Weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Heat turns up just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The heat is set to turn up into the holiday weekend. Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 80s and a few 90s are not out of the question. The humidity will be quite high, so heat index values will likely be a few degrees above the actual temperature. 

A big dome of high pressure is taking center stage over the southeastern U.S. essentially shifting the storms back north and west out into the Plains and Upper Midwest and bringing the warmest air of the season so far into much of the eastern U.S.

Friday and Saturday are both hot, humid days with little to no chance for rain. As the pattern breaks down slightly on Sunday, the chance for a few scattered showers and storms returns. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest on the Memorial Day Weekend forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Heat turns up just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

    Heat turns up just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

    Friday, May 24 2019 6:56 AM EDT2019-05-24 10:56:05 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The heat is set to turn up into the holiday weekend. Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 80s and a few 90s are not out of the question. 

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The heat is set to turn up into the holiday weekend. Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 80s and a few 90s are not out of the question. 

  • Mt. Vernon residents asked to conserve water

    Mt. Vernon residents asked to conserve water

    Friday, May 24 2019 1:43 AM EDT2019-05-24 05:43:52 GMT

    MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon city leaders are working around the clock to fix a water leak that is threatening service to most of Jefferson County. 

    MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon city leaders are working around the clock to fix a water leak that is threatening service to most of Jefferson County. 

  • East Cape Girardeau dealing with standing water problem

    East Cape Girardeau dealing with standing water problem

    Thursday, May 23 2019 9:39 PM EDT2019-05-24 01:39:15 GMT

    EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Folks in East Cape Girardeau are still dealing with standing water thanks in part to the rising level of the Mississippi River. 

    EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Folks in East Cape Girardeau are still dealing with standing water thanks in part to the rising level of the Mississippi River. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.