Heat turns up just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The heat is set to turn up into the holiday weekend. Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 80s and a few 90s are not out of the question. The humidity will be quite high, so heat index values will likely be a few degrees above the actual temperature.

A big dome of high pressure is taking center stage over the southeastern U.S. essentially shifting the storms back north and west out into the Plains and Upper Midwest and bringing the warmest air of the season so far into much of the eastern U.S.

Friday and Saturday are both hot, humid days with little to no chance for rain. As the pattern breaks down slightly on Sunday, the chance for a few scattered showers and storms returns.

