Job Squad: May 24, 2019

WSIL -- There are several job openings this week, including a chance to hang with the Royal Family.

First up is Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale. Right now they are hiring a director of nursing. This is a full-time, salaried position. The company wants someone with an RN license and three to five years of experience. If you are interested, apply at the facility or send an email here.

The City of Marion is hiring a library assistant. It's a part-time position, the hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 until 7 and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Applicants must live within 10 miles of Marion City Hall. Pay is $9 an hour. Apply at city hall or the Marion Carnegie Library.

Flame Bar and Grill in Carbondale is hiring a chef. Applicants must have experience, as well as knowledge of preparing steaks. The schedule includes working nights and weekends. You can email your resume here.

Buckingham Palace is hiring a Digital Communications Officer. The person hired will be in charge of curating the Queen's social media presence.

The pay is around $33,000. You get 33 vacation days annually, free lunch and a full benefits package. Get more details here.