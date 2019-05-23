Jussie Smollett case unsealed by judge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -- John Walker Lindh, the Californian who took up arms for the Taliban and was captured by U.S. forces in Afghanistan in 2001, got out of prison Thursday after more than 17 years, released under tight restrictions that reflected government fears he still harbors radical views.

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will be reopening lanes where possible for the Memorial Day weekend to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency roadwork will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, May 24, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 27. But, if you're planning on road tripping the holiday weekend, you should know about the roads which will still be closed. The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend which means work zone speed ...