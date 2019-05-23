Country concert announced for Rent One Park - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Country concert announced for Rent One Park

MARION (WSIL) -- In July, you can catch a country concert in Marion and give back to veteran organizations at the same time.

It's part of a new campaign called "Country 4 Country" raising awareness for veteran organizations. 

You can catch Country Music superstars Lady Antebellum, platinum-selling artist Chris Janson, Billboard “Artist to Watch” Jordan Davis, and rising country artist Tucker Beathard at Rent One Park on July 21st. 

Proceeds will benefit the Honor Flight, Folds of Honor, and Wounded Warrior Project. 

Tickets are on sale now.

