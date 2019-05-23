Nighttime road closures in Anna begin Tuesday May 28 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Nighttime road closures in Anna begin Tuesday May 28

Posted: Updated:

ANNA (WSIL) -- Following the Memorial Day holiday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will begin nighttime lane closures on Illinois 146 through Anna. 

The closures will begin Tuesday May 28 at 7 P.M. from the Jonesboro Square to the Illinois 146/Old US 51 intersection in Anna.

The closures are to allow crews to patch and pave the road. Periodic closures of minor side roads and parking lanes will be necessary to complete this work. It is anticipated the project will last approximately 2 months. 

Flaggers and traffic control devices will be in place to direct motorists through the work zone. You should expect delays if you travel this route.

