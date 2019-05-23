IDOT road closures this holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will be reopening lanes where possible for the Memorial Day weekend to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency roadwork will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, May 24, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 27.

But, if you're planning on road tripping the holiday weekend, you should know about the roads which will still be closed. The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend which means work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted.

District 9

Alexander County

• Interstate 57 at milepost 1; lane reductions continue.

Jefferson County

• Illinois 37 8 miles south of Illinois 148; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

• Illinois 37 6.3 miles north of Illinois 154; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

• Illinois 142 2 miles south of Illinois 37; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

• County Highway 42 over Interstate 57 at Ina; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

Johnson County

• Tunnel Hill Road over Interstate 24; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

Massac County

• Interstate 24 from between mileposts 34 and 36; lane reductions continue.

Saline County

• Illinois 34 through Galatia; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

Union County

• Interstate 57 at milepost 24; lane reductions and crossovers continue.

• Southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 30; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 127 just south of Alto Pass; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

• Illinois 146 2 miles east of Illinois 3; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

White County

• Illinois 141 2 miles west of New Haven; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

District 1

City of Chicago

• Monroe Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed.

• Van Buren Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed.

• Right shoulder of the outbound Kennedy Expressway from Illinois 43 (Harlem Avenue) to Interstate 190; closed.

• Bryn Mawr Avenue from Illinois 43 (Harlem Avenue) to Oriole Avenue; lane reductions continue.

• The folllowing ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:

• Inbound Kennedy Expressway from Madison Street

• Inbound Kennedy to Monroe Street

• Inbound Kennedy to inbound Congress Parkway

• Outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to Taylor Street and Roosevelt Road

• Inbound Dan Ryan to inbound Congress Parkway

• Inbound Dan Ryan to Madison Street

• Inbound Eisenhower Expressway to Racine Avenue

• Inbound Congress Parkway to Canal Street

• Outbound Congress Parkway from Canal Street

• Outbound Congress Parkway to outbound Dan Ryan

• Outbound Eisenhower to Morgan Street

Cook County

• Joliet Road over railroads in McCook; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 12/45 (Mannheim Road) in Stone Park; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 83 at Illinois 171 in Lemont; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 68 (Dundee Road) between Illinois 43 (Waukegan Road) and Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook; closed, detour posted.

• Wolf Road at Cumberland Circle in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue, detour posted.

• Winnetka Road at North Branch Chicago River in Northfield; lane reductions continue, traffic controlled by temporary signal.

• U.S. 30 from Edgewood Avenue to Illinois 1 (Chicago Road) in Chicago Heights; lane reductions continue.

• Plum Grove Road from Illinois 72 (Higgins Road) to Illinois 58 (Golf Road) in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.

• Kirchoff Road from Hicks Road to New Wilke Road in Rolling Meadows, lane reductions continue.

• Locust Road from Lake Avenue to Wilmette Avenue in Wilmette; southbound lanes closed, detour posted.

• Intersection of Remington Road and Plum Grove Road in Schaumburg; closed, detour posted.

• Cicero Avenue between 157th Street and 161st Street in Oak Forest; lane reductions continue.

• 167th Street over Interstate 57 in Oak Forest; lane reductions continue.

• Torrence Avenue over the Little Calumet River in Calumet City/Lansing; lane reductions continue.

• Cicero Avenue between 167th Street and 173rd Street in Oak Forest and Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 7 over the Cal-Sag Channel in Palos Heights; lane reductions continue.

• Dixie Highway in Hazel Crest and East Hazel Crest; closed, detour posted.

• Kean Avenue from 95th Street to 107th Street in Palos Hills; closed, detour posted.

Kane County

• Intersection of Illinois 31 and Huntley Road in Carpentersville; lane reductions continue and only eastbound traffic on Main Street allowed, detour posted.

Lake County

• U.S. 12 from Grand Avenue to State Park Road in Fox Lake; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 120 from U.S. 41 to O'Plaine Road in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 120 from Knight Avenue to U.S. 41 in Park City; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 132 at U.S. 41 and northbound U.S. 41 ramp to Illinois 132 in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 132 from Munn Road to Deerpath Drive in Lindenhurst; lane reductions continue.

McHenry County

• U.S. 20 east of Harmony Road in Harmony; closed.

• Deerpass Road from Illinois 176 to River Road in Marengo; closed, detour posted.

• Main Street from Washington Street to Illinois 62 in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

• Union Road from Kunde Road to Garden Valley Road in Seneca Township; closed, detour posted.

• O'Brien Road from Manley Road to Johnson Road in Hebron Township; closed, detour posted.

Will County

• U.S. 30 (Cass Street) from Collins Street to Henderson Avenue in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 102 from Old Chicago Road to Manteno Road in Wesley; closed.

• Illinois 7 (159th Street) from Will-Cook Road to Gougar Road in Homer Glen; lane reductions continue.

District 2

Henry County

• Interstate 80 over Mineral Creek west of Geneseo; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 6 at Interstate 80 interchange near Colona; lane reductions continue, traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Interstate 80 between Atkinson and Annawan; lane reductions continue.

Lee County

• Illinois 38 from North Elm Street to State Street in Franklin Grove; lane reductions continue, traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Ogle County

• Interstate 39 under Creston Road east of Rochelle; lane reductions continue

Rock Island County

• Westbound Interstate 74 from Avenue of the Cities to the Mississippi River in Moline; closed.

• U.S. 67 from the Rock River to Blackhawk Road in Milan; lane closures continue.

Winnebago County

• North Main Street from Auburn Street to Riverside Boulevard in Rockford; lane closures continue.

• U.S. 20 at Illinois 2 interchange in Rockford; ramps closed, temporary ramps to allow access in all directions.

District 3

La Salle County

• U.S. 52 east of Troy Grove; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 170 at Ransom; closed, detour posted.

Bureau County

• Westbound Interstate 80 near I-180; lane reductions continue.

Livingston County

• Interstate 55 from Illinois 23 to south of Pontiac; lane reductions continue.

Grundy County

• Interstate 55 at Illinois 47 in Dwight; lane reductions continue.

Kankakee County

• North Street over Interstate 57 in Bradley; closed, detour posted.

• Interstate 57 under North Street; lane reductions continue

• Illinois 17 east of Kankakee; lane reductions continue.

District 4

Mercer County

• Illinois 17 just east of New Boston; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

Henderson County

• U.S. 34 at Gulfport interchange; lane reductions continue.

Warren County

• U.S. 34 from 11th Avenue to 87th Street in Monmouth; lane reductions continue.

Peoria County

• Interstate 474 between Airport Road and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 29 (Adams Street) between Abington Street and Sloan Street in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Henry County

• Illinois 78 south of Kewanee; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by temporary signals in Henry County.

Woodford County

• U.S. 24 in Eureka; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Interstate 39 at El Paso; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 74 from west of Carlock to Deer Creek in Tazewell County; lane reductions continue.

Tazewell County

• U.S 24 at the Illinois 116 interchange in East Peoria; lane reductions and shifts continue.

• Westbound Illinois 116 ramp to eastbound U.S. 24; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 40 from Interstate 74 and the Illinois River in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• Washington Street and Camp Street under Illinois 40 in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 474 between the Cole Street overpass west of I-74 and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 29 in Creve Coeur; lane reductions continue.

Marshall County

• Illinois 18 just east of Henry; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 5

Vermilion County

• Illinois 1 over the North Fork Vermilion River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Champaign County

• Bradley Avenue over Interstate 57 in Champaign; closed.

• Prospect Avenue between Curtis Road and Windsor Road in Savoy; closed.

McLean County

• Old U.S. 52 between Township Road 450N and TR 525N north of Heyworth; closed.

District 6

Sangamon County

• Interstate 72 as it becomes Clear Lake Avenue over Interstate 55 in Springfield; lane reductions continue.

Macoupin County

• Illinois 108 over Lick Creek two miles of Illinois 111; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Adams County

• Illinois 96 from Bear Creek to the Hancock County line; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Menard County

• Illinois 97 over Tar Creek just north of Oakford; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Pike County

• Interstate 72 over Hadley Creek two miles west of the Barry interchange; lane reductions continue.

District 7

Lawrence County

• Illinois 1 north of Lawrenceville; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 1 over Brushy Creek 5.7 miles north of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• U.S. 50 east of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Effingham County

• Interstate 70 from west of Effingham to 8 miles east of Altamont; lane reductions and crossovers continue.

Coles County

• Illinois 16 from Ashmore to the Edgar County line; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Old Illinois 316 northwest of Loxa; closed, detour posted.

Moultrie County

• Illinois 121 2.5 miles east of Sullivan; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Richland County

• U.S. 50 just east of the intersection with Illinois 130 (West Street) in Olney; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 8

St. Clair County

• Martin Luther King Bridge; closed.

• Illinois 13 2.5 miles south of Freeburg; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Bond Avenue from 37th Street to 41st Street in Alorton; closed, detour posted.

Madison County

• Illinois 157 just south of Hamel; closed.

Clinton County

• Illinois 161 over Crooked Creek west of Centralia; closed, detour posted.

• Old U.S. 50 east of Schumacher Road near Aviston; lane reductions continue.

