Deputies honored for saving woman's life - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deputies honored for saving woman's life

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
(WSIL) -- On May 23, the Army Corps of Engineers gave Franklin County deputies Brice Shaffer and Nicholas Sullivan certificates of appreciation for their life-saving efforts.

In February, the men responded to a call at the Rend Lake Spillway of a possibly suicidal woman. The woman jumped into the freezing cold water, and the deputies went in after her. 

After pulling the woman out of the water, Sullivan provided first aid until an ambulance could take her to a local hospital. 

Shaffer and Sullivan were recognized earlier this month by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, but Rend Lake officials also wanted to show their appreciation. 

Deputy Sullivan's parents accepted the honor on his behalf. He's currently deployed in Texas for Air Force training.

