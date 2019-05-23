Deputies honored for saving woman's life

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge in Chicago has ordered the file in the Jussie Smollett criminal case unsealed.
REND LAKE (WSIL) -- On May 23, the Army Corps of Engineers gave Franklin County deputies Brice Shaffer and Nicholas Sullivan certificates of appreciation for their life-saving efforts.
MARION (WSIL) -- In July, you can catch a country concert in Marion and give back to veteran organizations at the same time.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -- John Walker Lindh, the Californian who took up arms for the Taliban and was captured by U.S. forces in Afghanistan in 2001, got out of prison Thursday after more than 17 years, released under tight restrictions that reflected government fears he still harbors radical views.
(WSIL) -- Rend Lake officials and 14 partners held a ribbon cutting ceremony May 23 for the site's new Pollinator Trail. It's a half-mile nature trail lined with native plants that attract bees and butterflies.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Following the Memorial Day holiday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will begin nighttime lane closures on Illinois 146 through Anna.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Two Massac County residents face meth charges.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Leaders in Mt. Vernon will meet at 4:00 p.m. to declare a water emergency.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Juwan K. Jackson, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of Detrick Rogers.
