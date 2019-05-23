Two arrested on meth charges in Massac County

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Two Massac County residents face meth charges.

Jared Vermast, 20, of Belknap, and Ashleigh Redmond, 28, of Joppa, were taken into custody Tuesday after a traffic stop in Metropolis.

Authorities say the pair had hypodermic syringes that tested positive for meth. Vermast also had a powdery substance believed to be Percocet.

Both were arrested and taken to the Massac County Detention Center. While being booked, authorities say Redmond became combative and tried to attack deputies, Metropolis police officers, and corrections officers.

Vermast and Redmond were each charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.

