Memorial Day weekend will see increased police activity - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Memorial Day weekend will see increased police activity

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police officials say the department will boost its deployment of officers over the Memorial Day weekend in an effort to prevent an outbreak of violence that has occurred in past years.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (Gooh-YEHL'-meeh) says 1,200 officers will be working overtime and on adjusted schedules over the three-day holiday.

Last year, about 1,000 additional officers were deployed over the holiday, still there were nine people gunned down and 29 others wounded.

Newly-installed Mayor Lori Lightfoot has made Memorial Day weekend safety and the prevention of a summer surge of violence her top priority.

Lightfoot and city department heads on Thursday were promoting about 100 youth programs, activities and community events across the city over the holiday weekend in an effort to tamp down illegal activity.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.