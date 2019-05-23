Murphysboro man sentenced to 20 years for murder

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder.

Juwan K. Jackson, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of Detrick Rogers.

On October 24, 2016, Murphysboro Police were called for a report of shots fired at the intersection of South 20th and Shoemaker Drive. Rogers was found lying in a yard with a gusnhot wound to his head. He died the next day.

Surveillance video showed shots being fired from a car driving by the house. Authorities say one of those shots killed Rogers.

In addition to Jackson, a second man, Cortez L. Turner, of Murphsyboro, was also charged in the case. He was found guilty of first-degree murder at trial and sentenced last week to 29 years in prison.

Prosecutors say both Turner and Jackson fired gunshots.

Murphysboro Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Illinois State Police Forensic Science Lab assisted in the investigation.

