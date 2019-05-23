Mt. Vernon residents asked to conserve water - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon residents asked to conserve water

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon city leaders will meet at 4:00 p.m. Thursday to declare a water emergency.

Right now, leaders are asking residents to conserve water.

A major water leak has not been found. On Wednesday, the city reporting using more than 3,500 gallons of water per minute, indicating a water loss at that time of over 2.5 million gallons.

