Mt. Vernon residents asked to conserve water

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Leaders in Mt. Vernon will meet at 4:00 p.m. to declare a water emergency.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Juwan K. Jackson, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of Detrick Rogers.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Looking ahead is all about heat and humidity and the accompanying hazy sunshine.
WAYNE CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man while in custody of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook says it removed more than 3 billion fake accounts from October to March, twice as many as the previous six months.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A 86-year-old woman from Opdyke died during a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 Wednesday.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he will investigate troubles at the Missouri's elder abuse hotline.
(CNN) – The federal government will spend an additional $16 billion to help farmers hurt by the U.S.-China trade war, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Thursday.
XENIA (WSIL) -- A tornado was captured on video Thursday morning along Highway 50.
(CNN) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef due to E. coli concerns.
