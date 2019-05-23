High water lingers; 2nd Mississippi River spillway may open - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

High water lingers; 2nd Mississippi River spillway may open

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - With high water setting records on the Mississippi River, officials say they may have to open a spillway west of Baton Rouge for the third time ever. A spillway north of New Orleans is already open.

Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Ricky Boyett says the Morganza Spillway might be opened partway to keep the river from overtopping it and making it impossible to open further. He says that if rain elsewhere reaches current forecasts, that could happen June 2.

National Weather Service hydrologist Kai Roth says the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge has set flood stage longevity records at Baton Rouge and at Natchez, Mississippi. He says the Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois, also has been at flood stage for a record number of days.

