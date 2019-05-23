Illinois State Police conducting death investigation in Wayne County

WAYNE CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man while in custody of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.

Dayne A. Harrison, 25, of Cisne, died Monday.

State police say around 3:30 a.m. Monday, members of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, along with officers from the Fairfield Police Department and Wayne City Police Department, tried to take Harrison into custody on warrants from both Wayne County and Clay County.

Officers located Harrison near 1017 County Road 1725 East in Fairfield, but he took off into a wooded area. Harrison was found in the woods and taken into custody, but state police say he began experiencing medical issues and became unresponsive.

First aid efforts were unsuccessful, and Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday. Results are pending.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate.

