Illinois State Police conducting death investigation in Wayne Co - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois State Police conducting death investigation in Wayne County

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

WAYNE CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man while in custody of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.

Dayne A. Harrison, 25, of Cisne, died Monday. 

State police say around 3:30 a.m. Monday, members of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, along with officers from the Fairfield Police Department and Wayne City Police Department, tried to take Harrison into custody on warrants from both Wayne County and Clay County.

Officers located Harrison near 1017 County Road 1725 East in Fairfield, but he took off into a wooded area. Harrison was found in the woods and taken into custody, but state police say he began experiencing medical issues and became unresponsive. 

First aid efforts were unsuccessful, and Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday. Results are pending. 

Illinois State Police continue to investigate. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.